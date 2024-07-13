Israel targets Hamas’ military leader in Gaza. Who is he and what does it mean for the war?

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel says it tried to assassinate Mohammed Deif, the shadowy leader of the Hamas group’s military wing who has long topped the country’s most-wanted list. The strike took place in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone in southern Gaza, killing at least 90 Palestinians and wounding nearly 300 more, according to local health officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was “still not absolutely certain” whether Deif and another target of the strike, Rafa Salama, were killed. He also told a news conference that Hamas’ entire leadership is marked for death. Here’s a closer look at Hamas’ elusive military leader and what his death could mean for the trajectory of the war.

