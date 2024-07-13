North Korea threatens to boost nuke capability in reaction to US-South Korea deterrence guidelines

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has threatened to boost its nuclear fighting capability and make the U.S. and South Korea pay “an unimaginably harsh price” as it slams its rivals’ new defense guidelines that it says reveal an intention to invade the North. On Thursday, President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol authorized the signing of joint nuclear deterrence guidelines as part of efforts to enhance their capabilities to cope with North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. North Korea’s Defense Ministry said Saturday the U.S.-South Korea guidelines betrayed “their sinister intention to step up their preparations for a nuclear war against” North Korea.

