One Tech Tip: Protecting yourself against SIM swapping

NEW YORK (AP) — SIM-swapping is a growing form of identity theft that goes beyond hacking into an email or social media account. Cyber thieves take over your phone number. Any calls or texts go to them, not to you. It can be particularly vicious because any protections that consumers can enable to secure access to their financial accounts, such as two-factor authentication texts, can aid attackers and lock out owners. To avoid becoming a victim, experts say don’t use the same password on multiple accounts, use multifactor authentication methods that don’t involve getting texts and watch out for phishing attempts aimed at getting you to hand over personal info.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.