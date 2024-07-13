Princess of Wales set to attend Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in rare public appearance

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis. Kensington Palace confirmed Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic. However, she will not attend Saturday’s women’s final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.