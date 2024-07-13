Steve Garvey visited Israel, but will it win over California voters in Senate race against Schiff?
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Steve Garvey has returned from a trip to Israel. Garvey visited the country last month in a trip designed to bolster his foreign policy credentials while showcasing his support for Israel. The trip puzzled some political experts who say Garvey has little room to run on the issue against Democrat U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. Schiff is Jewish and is seen as a strong supporter of Israel. The trip highlights the difficulties facing Garvey as he seeks to gain traction as a Republican in a Democrat-dominated state. Garvey is a former Major League Baseball star for the Los Angeles Dodgers.