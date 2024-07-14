A decade after deadly MH17 crash, the father of one victim is still waiting for Russia to say sorry

HILVERSUM, Netherlands (AP) — Quinn Schansman dreamed of becoming the youngest-ever CEO of an American company. A decade ago, he’d just finished the first year of an international business degree in Amsterdam as a first step toward that lofty goal. But the 18-year-old dual Dutch American citizen’s future — whatever it may have held — was cruelly cut short when he was one of the 298 people killed as a Soviet-era Buk surface-to-air rocket launched from territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels destroyed Malaysia Airlines flight 17. Quinn’s father is still waiting for Russia to say it’s sorry.

