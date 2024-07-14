Amid chaos and gunfire, Trump raised his fist and projected a characteristic image of defiance

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump had just been struck and was bleeding from the head after a barrage of bullets rang out at his rally when his Secret Service agents gave the go-ahead that it was safe to move from the stage. But Trump had something he needed to do. “Wait, wait, wait!” the former president could be heard telling his agents, who had encircled him in a protective bubble as he returned to his feet. Trump, his face smeared with blood, then forced his right fist through a tangle of agents’ arms and raised it high into the air before pumping his fist. “Fight!” he mouthed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.