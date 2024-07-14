New players emerge in fighting in Myanmar’s northeast, as powerful ethnic militias intervene

BANGKOK (AP) — Recently renewed combat in northeastern Myanmar between troops of the military government and ethnic minority militias has in the past few days become more complicated, as two minority groups not previously involved in the fighting stepped into the fray. The United Wa State Army and the Shan State Army-North are claiming to act as a third force for stability. Their intervention highlights tensions among the various ethnic minority guerrilla groups who have been fighting for decades for greater autonomy from Myanmar’s central government. The focus is now on Lashio, which hosts the headquarters of the northeastern command of Myanmar’s ruling generals.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.