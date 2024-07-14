Nikki Haley, Trump’s former primary rival, will now speak Tuesday at the Republican convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will speak Tuesday at the Republican National Convention. It will be a highly anticipated speech by former President Donald Trump’s last major challenger in this year’s GOP primary. The announcement Sunday came one day after a gunman opened fire at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in what law enforcement are investigating as an attempted assassination. Haley, who was also elected twice as South Carolina governor, was added to the schedule after initially saying she would not appear, according to Haley’s spokesperson Chaney Denton and a Republican official who is familiar with the convention plans but was not authorized to speak publicly.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.