Second day of jury deliberations to start in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury deliberations are set to resume in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez in New York City. A jury that began its work on Friday is scheduled to resume deliberations on Monday morning in Manhattan federal court. The corruption trial for the New Jersey Democrat is entering its 10th week. The 70-year-old Menendez has denied charges that he engaged in a bribery scheme from 2018 to 2023 to benefit three New Jersey businessman, including by serving as a foreign agent for the government of Egypt. He and two businessmen who allegedly paid him bribes of gold and cash have pleaded not guilty.

