Shooting kills 3 people including a young child in a car on an Alabama street

Police in Alabama say three people including a young child were killed when their car was targeted with multiple gunshots outside a residence in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post that a triple homicide investigation was underway in the 3400 Block of 27th Street North. WBRC-TV reports the police say officers responded around 5:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle accident at the scene of a shooting. WBRC reports a man, woman and a small child in the car all suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The station reports the car had numerous bullet holes. The Birmingham police did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.

