Sister of North Korean leader Kim hints at resuming flying trash balloons toward South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to respond to what she called a fresh South Korean civilian leafleting campaign. Kim Yo Jong’s response Sunday signals North Korea will likely resume flying trash-carrying balloons across the border soon. Since late May, North Korea has floated numerous balloons carrying waste paper, cigarette butts and even manure toward South Korea, saying they were a tit-for-tat action against South Korean activists scattering political leaflets via balloons. Kim Yo Jong says “dirty leaflets and things of (the South Korean) scum” have been found again in North Korea. She says South Korea “must be ready for paying a very high price for their dirty play.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.