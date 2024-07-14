The leader of Nepal’s largest communist party has been named the country’s new prime minister
Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of the Nepal’s largest communist party, Khadga Prasad Oli, has been named the Himalayan nation’s new prime minister following the collapse of a previous coalition government. A statement issued by the president’s office said Oli will take his oath of office on Monday. He will be leading a coalition government made up of his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) and the Nepali Congress party. They are the largest parties in Nepal. It is Oli’s fourth time as Nepal’s prime minister.