The Republican National Convention is coming. Here’s how to watch it

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin to formally nominate former President Donald Trump as the GOP nominee. The gathering begins Monday and runs through Thursday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. A number of broadcast outlets will carry prime-time speeches live each night, and the RNC is set to stream on a number of platforms, including YouTube. Trump is expected to formally accept his party’s nomination at the convention and give a speech Thursday. Whomever he picks as his running mate is slated to speak to delegates on Wednesday.

