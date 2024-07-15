8 civilians wounded in 2 coordinated suicide attacks near a military facility in northwest Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle and at least one of his accomplices exploded his vest near the outer wall of a military facility in northwestern Pakistan, wounding eight civilians. Authorities said security forces quickly responded to Monday morning’s attack and foiled an attempt by the insurgents to enter the sprawling military facility in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.