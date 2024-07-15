A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels strikes a ship in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has targeted a ship in the Red Sea. The captain of the ship reported being attacked Monday by three small vessels as well as two separate waves of missile attacks that exploded in close proximity to the vessel. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center says the vessel and crew are safe. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, which comes as a new U.S. aircraft carrier is approaching the region after the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower began heading home.

