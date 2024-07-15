Biden says it was a ‘mistake’ to say he wanted to put a ‘bull’s-eye’ on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told NBC News in an interview airing Monday that it was a “mistake” to say he wanted to put a “bull’s-eye” on Republican nominee Donald Trump, but argued that the rhetoric coming from his opponent was more incendiary. “It was a mistake to use the word,” Biden told NBC anchor Lester Holt in a clip released by the network. He said he wanted to “focus” to be on “what he’s saying.” Biden continued: “How do you talk about the threat to democracy which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.