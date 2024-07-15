North Korean diplomat in Cuba defected to South Korea in November, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency says a North Korea diplomat based in Cuba has defected to South Korea. The National Intelligence Service said Tuesday that media reports on the defection of a North Korean counselor of political affairs in Cuba are true. But it gave no further details. South Korea’s mass-circulation Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported earlier Tuesday that diplomat Ri Il Kyu fled to South Korea with his wife and children last November. Ri’s defection is the latest in a series of defections by North Korean diplomats in South Korea in recent years. About 34,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

