Will the Seine be clean enough by the Olympics? Not even the experts know yet

PARIS (AP) — With the Paris Olympics less than two weeks away, a question hangs over the Games: Will the Seine River be clean enough for athletes to swim in it? Triathlon and marathon swimming are scheduled to take place in the Seine, where has been illegal to swim for nearly a century due to pollution levels. Paris invested $1.5 billion in building infrastructure to catch more stormwater when it rains, but with the Games quickly approaching, it’s unclear whether those efforts will have paid off in time.

