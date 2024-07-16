5 people hospitalized after a dramatic bus accident in a Spanish highway tunnel
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Emergency services in northeastern Spain say five people have been injured, three of them critically, in a dramatic bus accident at the mouth of a highway tunnel. The bus was carrying 50-60 textile workers. From the position of the bus, it appears to have hit the sloped edge as it was entering the tunnel and it was vaulted upward until its front came to a rest at the top. That left it propped diagonally across the entrance to the tunnel. Emergency authorities for the Catalonia region said three people were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Barcelona. Two others have been taken to a local hospital.