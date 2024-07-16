A major highway and roads are flooded as torrential rains hit Canada’s largest city
TORONTO (AP) — A major highway, several thoroughfares and a key transit hub were flooded in Canada’s largest city after torrential rain Toronto, while power outages were reported in multiple areas. Toronto police say part of the Don Valley Parkway closed due to flooding. It runs from the north part of the city to downtown. At the heart of the downtown core, flooding was reported at Union station, a key transit terminus. Subway trains were not stopping at Union.