‘I can’t breathe’: Eric Garner remembered on the 10th anniversary of his chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) — It has been 10 years since the chokehold death of Eric Garner at the hands of New York City police officers made “I can’t breathe” a rallying cry. On Wednesday, Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, plans to lead a march honoring her son on Staten Island. That’s where Garner died after being restrained by Officer Daniel Pantaleo on July 17, 2014. Garner died after a confrontation with officers who accused him of selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. His death spurred protests in New York and across the country. Neither state or federal prosecutors chose to file criminal charges against Pantaleo or the other officers who were present.

