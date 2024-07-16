Judge considers bond for off-duty officer awaiting murder trial after South Carolina shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A judge in South Carolina is considering whether to grant bond to a former police officer as he awaits a murder trial after an off-duty fight and shooting outside a fast food restaurant. Anthony DeLustro has been jailed since his arrest April 10. Circuit Judge Deadra Jefferson has promised a ruling later this week following Monday’s bond hearing. Investigators said the shooting happened March 20 as the 65-year-old former Summerville and New York City police officer was trying to stop a man from leaving a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Summerville after the two had fought. DeLustro faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.