Kenya police to detain for 30 days a man arrested after discovery of dismembered bodies of women

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Kenya has allowed police to detain for 30 days a man suspected of killing and dismembering women then dumping them in a flooded quarry, as investigations continue. Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33 on Tuesday appeared in court accompanied by his lawyer John Maina Ndegwa who protested an application by the police to detain Khalusha further. Police have since Friday been retrieving dismembered bodies of women from a quarry located near the suspects house where police recovered phones, identity cards and a machete among other items. By Tuesday, 10 bodies and various body parts had been retrieved from the quarry. Two families have positively identified their kin but are awaiting DNA analysis.

