Philippine officials say suspect in the killings of 2 Australians and a Filipina has surrendered

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say the suspect in the killings of two Australians and their Filipina companion in a hotel in a popular resort city south of Manila has surrendered. The bodies of the victims, whose hands and feet were tied, were found sprawled on the floor in a room at the Lake Hotel in Tagaytay city a week ago. Tagaytay police chief Charles Daven Capagcuan told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the breakthrough in the week-old case came when the suspect was identified by at least three hotel employees based on his image that was captured by security cameras showing a part of his masked face.

