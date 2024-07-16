Vermont governor urges residents to report flood damage to the state for FEMA determination

Vermont’s governor is urging residents to report any damage from last week’s flooding to the state, even if they plan to do repairs themselves, so that counties can meet the threshold for individual federal assistance. The flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl damaged homes, knocked out bridges and washed out roads, leaving some people stranded, and happened exactly a year after the state experienced catastrophic flooding. Two people were killed by last week’s flooding. The deputy public safety commissioner says about 1,500 reports of damage have come in. He says as of Thursday, 50 homes were reported to be uninhabitable but it’s unclear how many still are and how many people were displaced.

