As doctors in Puerto Rico leave in droves, a rapper tries to fill in the gaps

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico has lost nearly half of its doctors in just over a decade, according to a 2023 report, as the healthcare system is grappling with severe understaffing, power outages, and lower wages compared to the mainland U.S. That’s why one doctor, Pedro Juan Vázquez, who is better known by his stage name PJ Sin Suela, is trying to fill the gaps. He has been treating patients during the day and performing his rap sets at night, singing about the many challenges Puerto Ricans on the island face.

