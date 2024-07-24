Eiffel Tower stadium wows Olympic beach volleyball players: ‘I got goosebumps’

PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower beach volleyball stadium, set next to Paris’ most iconic monument, is poised to be a centerpiece of the Olympics. The 12,000-seat venue hosted its first training session Wednesday under sunny Parisian skies. The atmosphere was a blend of excitement and reverence. Athletes like Italy’s Adrian Carambula, the Netherlands’ Yorick de Groot and France’s Lézana Placette marveled at the setting. French President Emmanuel Macron also visited and expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Games. The stadium, expected to be packed, will host beach volleyball and later blind football during the Paralympics.

