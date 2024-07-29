Pennsylvania congressman chosen to lead House task force investigating Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania will lead a House task force charged with investigating the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Kelly was appointed leader of the effort on Monday. Kelly was present at the Trump rally and his congressional district includes the city of Butler, where the attack occurred. The 13 lawmakers appointed to the task force by House leaders have backgrounds in law enforcement, legal affairs and the military. The lawmakers are expected to issue a final report on the attack before Dec. 13 and will have the authority to issue subpoenas as they conduct their investigation.

