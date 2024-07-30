Paris Olympics is bracing for a heat wave following a soggy start

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics is getting ready for a heat wave in most parts of France after launching with a rain-soaked opening ceremony. The national weather agency says temperatures in Paris and surrounding areas are expected to climb to 95 degrees or higher Tuesday. Air conditioning is far less common in homes, shops and restaurants than in places like the United States. It’s expected to be even hotter in southern France. Misters are at some venues, while the Paris area’s train and metro operator says it will distribute water. The horses for equestrian competitions will hang out in the shade and get sprayed with water. Some athletes say they’re used to the heat and aren’t too concerned.

