Texas radio host’s friend sentenced to life for her role in bilking listeners of millions

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas prosecutor says a woman who helped a radio show host bilk listeners out of millions of dollars has been sentenced to life in prison. Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said in a news release that 65-year-old Debra Mae Carter was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of money laundering. Sorrells says Carter was former radio host William “Doc” Gallagher’s lover. He is serving three life terms for operating what Sorrells called a Ponzi scheme. Carter represented herself and pleaded innocent. She’s jailed in Tarrant County.

