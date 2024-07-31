Georgia prosecutors committed ‘gross negligence’ with emails in ‘Cop City’ case, judge says

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has chastised state prosecutors for mishandling confidential emails between a defense attorney and three Atlanta activists who face racketeering charges connected to violent protests against a police and firefighter training center that critics call “Cop City.” Fulton County Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams said Wednesday the Georgia Attorney General’s Office committed “gross negligence” in how it handled privileged attorney-client emails. Defense attorneys asked Adams to disqualify state prosecutors from the case and to dismiss the indictment against the three defendants. Adams did not immediately rule on the issue. But she said she found the investigators’ conduct “egregious.”

