Harris to eulogize longtime US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas at funeral service

HOUSTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a eulogy for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee at a North Houston church as days of memorials for the longtime Democratic lawmaker draw to a close. Harris is poised to be the first Black woman to be a major party’s presidential candidate. Jackson Lee became one of Congress’ most prominent Black women during nearly three decades representing her Texas district. She helped lead federal efforts to protect women from domestic violence and recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. Harris said in a statement after Jackson Lee’s death that she was one of the nation’s “fiercest, smartest, and most strategic leaders in the way she thought about how to make progress happen.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.