John Mangum to head Lyric Opera of Chicago, had been CEO of Houston Symphony
CHICAGO (AP) — John Mangum has been hired to succeed Anthony Freud as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The 49-year-old Mangum had been CEO of the Houston Symphony since April 2018. He previously worked at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony and Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Freud said last September he was retiring at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, ending a 13-year tenure.