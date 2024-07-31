Why does Vermont keep flooding? It’s complicated, but experts warn it could become the norm

Vermont is flooding and experts say the state could see catastrophic events for the foreseeable future. Climate change is fueling stronger and more persistent storms and the state’s infrastructure lags along the Green Mountains’ riverside villages. Now, these towns are the epicenter of a flooding conundrum that state and federal officials are scrambling to resolve. A combination of factors leaves Vermont susceptible to these kinds of devastating floods. Extreme rainfall caused climate change, the state’s mountainous terrain, saturated soil from more frequent precipitation, heavily manipulated rivers and a crumbling dam system have all contributed to the problem.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.