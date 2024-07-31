Why does Vermont keep flooding? It’s complicated, but experts warn it could become the norm
Associated Press
Vermont is flooding and experts say the state could see catastrophic events for the foreseeable future. Climate change is fueling stronger and more persistent storms and the state’s infrastructure lags along the Green Mountains’ riverside villages. Now, these towns are the epicenter of a flooding conundrum that state and federal officials are scrambling to resolve. A combination of factors leaves Vermont susceptible to these kinds of devastating floods. Extreme rainfall caused climate change, the state’s mountainous terrain, saturated soil from more frequent precipitation, heavily manipulated rivers and a crumbling dam system have all contributed to the problem.