ACLU sues Washington state city over anti-homeless laws as it seeks workaround to SCOTUS ruling
Associated Press
The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington has sued the city of Spokane, alleging that its anti-homeless laws violate the state constitution. The group filed the suit Thursday on behalf of a currently homeless person and someone who was formerly homeless. It claims city ordinances making camping, sitting and lying on public property misdemeanor crimes amount to unconstitutional cruel punishment under the Washington state constitution. The lawsuit comes roughly a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that outdoor sleeping bans don’t violate the U.S. Constitution, prompting homeless advocates to seek new ways to challenge anti-camping laws.