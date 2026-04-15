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Local Forecast

Tracking wind & snow

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 6:30 AM
Published 6:00 AM

70 percent chance of showers, and high 55. Breezy conditions SW 15-25 with gusts to 40-45mph in the afternoon. Wind Advisory in effect today for the lip of the Arco/Mud Lake Desert with gusts continuing into the evening through 9pm for Beaverhead & Lemhi-Highlands. Winter weather advisories for Lemhi county and central mountains (in purple) and northeastern highlands and Island Park. Winter storm warning for western Wyoming all into tomorrow morning.

Rain then snow tonight and low around 31. Remaining cloudy for Thursday with snow showers and 42. Possibly 1-2 inches for the Snake River Plain and Idaho Falls. Colder for Thursday night 22 and still breezy for even colder wind chills. Freeze Watch in effect, be prepared to protect people, pets, plants and pipes, this continues with cold temps ahead of Saturday morning after lingering showers on Friday and high of 45. Weekend will be much better and sunny with a return to 60s and above average temperatures. Go find your big coat and your kids boots. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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