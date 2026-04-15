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Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair returns to Pocatello this weekend

City Of Pocatello
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Published 12:24 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair is returning to Pocatello this weekend, offering a full day of free, family-friendly activities focused on the environment and community.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lookout Point in historic downtown Pocatello. Organizers say it is the largest environmental fair in southeastern Idaho.

Visitors can take part in activities such as planting projects, learning about composting and water conservation, and exploring exhibits from local organizations and community partners.

Free food will also be available, including fries, hot dogs, and ice cream, along with live music performances throughout the day.

Marlise Irby-Facer, public information officer for the City of Pocatello, said the event is designed to be both educational and engaging.

“The Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair is the largest in southeast Idaho. It’s free. We’re going to have free food, live music..” Irby-Facer said. "You can learn about composting, get a free tomato plant. You could find out if you have toys that might have lead in them. There are so many things to do."

Organizers say families can also enjoy a dedicated kids area featuring activities such as scavenger hunts, building projects, and interactive exhibits.

The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, click HERE.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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