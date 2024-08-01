Korean Air says turbulence is knocking instant noodles off its economy menu

NEW YORK (AP) — Turbulence is knocking a beloved instant noodle offering off Korean Air’s economy menu. Cups of Shin Ramyun instant noodles have become a favorite among Korean Air travelers over the years. But a spokesperson for the Seoul-based airline says they will no longer be available for economy class passengers starting August 15. The airline said its decision was a proactive safety measure aimed at preventing burn accidents in light of increased turbulence. Concern about potential dangers of serving some hot food and liquids on airplanes isn’t new. Over the years, several carriers have faced lawsuits from customers who say they experienced serious burns after having hot coffee, for example, spilled on them during a flight.

