Day passes at hotels and resorts offer downtime, relaxation on the cheap

NEW YORK (AP) — Day passes to resorts and hotels really took off during the pandemic and have remained popular. The passes are a win-win-win. Locals soak up some rest time on the cheap. Travelers don’t have to commit to an overnight stay. And properties know that day passers who are on site for pool or spa time will also spend freely at restaurants and bars. Among the more popular third-party bookers is ResortPass, which lists about 1,600 hotels and other properties in 27 countries. About 70% of the day passes that ResortPass offers are under $65. Travel experts urge users to read the fine print, especially cancellation policies.

