Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades during Florida’s 10-day challenge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The annual Florida Python Challenge this year begins the competition between hunters to capture the most and longest Burmese pythons. The 10-day hunt is meant to incentivize hunters to capture the invasive snakes in Florida to win prizes among a share of $30,000, but the grand prize winner with the most snakes humanely killed gets $10,000. The Florida Wildlife Commission, who hosts the yearly event, aims to bring public awareness of the harms of invasive species in Florida with this event and engage the public in Everglades conversation through incentive-based hunting.

