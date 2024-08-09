Attack on Pakistani army posts leaves 3 soldiers and 4 insurgents dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say a group of militants have attacked three Pakistan army posts in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, triggering shootouts that killed three soldiers and four insurgents. The attacks happened on Friday in the Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement. It said a search operation was being conducted to eliminate any other insurgents and the security forces were “determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism.” The military gave no further details, but a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks.

