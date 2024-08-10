Needing win to extend playoffs streak, Matt Kuchar takes lead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Needing a victory to keep his FedEx Cup playoffs streak alive, Matt Kuchar shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Saturday to take the second-round lead in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship. Kuchar is the only player to reach every postseason in FedEx Cup history. The top 70 will qualify for the playoff opener next week in Tennessee, with the 46-year-old Kuchar 113th. With players allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways because of the wet conditions at Sedgefield Country Club, Kuchar moved up the leaderboard with late birdies on Nos. 5-7. Max Greyserman was a stroke back along with Cameron Young and Chad Ramey. Greyserman shot 60, leaving a 50-foot birdie putt 2 feet short on the final hole.

