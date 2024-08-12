MTV Video Music Awards move to new date because of US presidential debate. VMAs will be on Sept. 11

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have moved to a new date because of the forthcoming U.S. presidential debate. The VMAs will now air live on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern from the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island, a day later than previously announced. Last week, ABC News confirmed that the campaigns of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had agreed to participate in a debate on Sept. 10, the previous date of the 2024 VMAs. Fan voting for 15 gender-neutral VMA categories is now open and runs through Aug. 30. Performers at the 2024 VMAs include Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello.

