Pacific Northwest tribes are battered by climate change but fight to get money meant to help them

SEATTLE (AP) — A report shows that coastal tribes in the Pacific Northwest experience some of the most severe effects of climate change but face an array of bureaucratic barriers when it comes to accessing government funds meant to help them adapt. The challenges in the report released Monday range from rising seas and erosion to warming waters and severe heat. The authors interviewed 13 tribes along the coast of Oregon and Washington for the Northwest Climate Resilience Collaborative’s report. They found the tribes face many challenges in accessing grant money. The report highlights the need for a more coordinated federal response and more money for tribal adaptation to the impacts of climate change.

