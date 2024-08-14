Firefighters gain 40% containment of California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year is 40% contained after scorching more than 670 square miles. Authorities said Wednesday that the Park Fire had minimal activity overnight. They say firefighters are working on mop-up and tactical patrol operations. The Park Fire was allegedly started by arson on July 24 in a wilderness park outside the Central Valley city of Chico. It spread northward with astonishing speed in hot and dry conditions and has become California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record. Weather has been more favorable recently, with increases in relative humidity. The fire has destroyed 641 structures and damaged 52 others.

