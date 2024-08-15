South Sudan’s security bill allowing warrantless arrests becomes law

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s parliament says controversial security legislation allowing the arrest of people without warrants has become law even though the president has not signed it. The parliament spokesperson told The Associated Press on Thursday that the bill became law “automatically” in accordance with the constitution following the lapse of 30 days since it was presented to President Salva Kiir on July 12. Kiir neither signed nor vetoed the measure, which has drawn international criticism. Nine Western envoys, including representatives of the U.S. and Britain, said in July that South Sudanese should have the right to participate freely in political and civic expression without fear of arbitrary arrest or intimidation by security personnel.

