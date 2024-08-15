Thailand’s Parliament is set to choose a new prime minister with Thaksin’s daughter a likely nominee

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Parliament has convened to select a new prime minister with the youngest daughter of the divisive former leader Thaksin Shinawatra expected to be nominated. The vote Friday would come two days after a court removed the last prime minister over an ethical violation. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the leader of the Pheu Thai party. If she is approved, she would become Thailand’s second female prime minister and the third from the Shinawatra family. Thaksin is one of Thailand’s most popular but divisive political figures and his influence is considered a factor in the political support for Paetongtarn.

