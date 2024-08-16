Her name was on a filing agreeing to be a Cornel West elector. Her question: What’s an elector?

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman says her name and and signature were forged on state filings that list her as an elector for Cornel West, an independent presidential candidate. Her case is the latest example of dubious tactics used in an effort to qualify West, a left-wing academic, for the ballot in states across the U.S. It’s also potentially the most egregious. Denisha Mitchell told The Associated Press that she was “shocked” when she found out. Conservative activists and Republican-aligned operatives have been pushing West’s longshot candidacy, often resorting to deceptive methods. The hope is West will serve as a spoiler, boosting Donald Trump in November’s election. West’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

