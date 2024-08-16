Make eye exams part of the back-to-school checklist. Your kids and their teachers will thank you

Now that it’s back-to-school season, parents should add one more crucial item to the checklist. An eye exam. The American Optometric Association says 1 in 4 children start school with some sort of vision problem. That impairs their ability to learn in the classroom and play sports. But many kids won’t tell you something is wrong because they don’t know they have a problem. Optometrist Annette Webb in Hot Springs, Arkansas, says undiagnosed vision problems can turn into behavior problems. Luckily, many programs offer subsidized or free eye exams and glasses. A good place to start is the pediatrician’s office or the school nurse.

